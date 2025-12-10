IndiGo stock dips 15%: Is it time for investors to board the flight?
Summary
Flight cancellations, pilot shortages, and new duty rules have rattled IndiGo, but lower fuel costs and pricing power may help the airline weather the storm.
Shares of InterGlobe Aviation Ltd, promoter of IndiGo airlines, have dropped about 15% since 1 December, as flight cancellations jumped from roughly 200 at the start of the crisis to over 1,000 by 5 December.
