IndiGo stock dips 15%: Is it time for investors to board the flight?

Shares of InterGlobe Aviation Ltd, promoter of IndiGo airlines, have dropped about 15% since 1 December, as flight cancellations jumped from roughly 200 at the start of the crisis to over 1,000 by 5 December.

IndiGo cited a multitude of “unforeseen operational challenges", primarily crew shortages triggered by the new flight duty time limitation (FDTL) rules that took effect for all airlines in November. These rules are designed to prevent pilot fatigue by capping flying hours and mandating rest periods.

As India’s largest airline with roughly 65% of the domestic market share—and therefore the highest pilot requirement—IndiGo has been hit the hardest. The carrier’s long-standing model of maximum utilization of existing pilots and aircraft to maintain cost leadership may have compounded the strain.

For investors, though, the financial impact is the key concern. Is the recent dip in IndiGo’s stock a buying opportunity? Some insight can be drawn from past examples. In December 2022, Southwest Airlines in the US experienced a similar operational meltdown, resulting in massive flight cancellations. Its stock plunged sharply but has since recovered, now trading nearly 20% above its December 2022 level.

JM Financial Institutional Securities estimates that IndiGo’s FY26 earnings could take an 8-9% hit if the disruption lasts for about 15 days, excluding any penalties. While operations have stabilized—daily flights have recovered to about 1,800 from 2,300—the financial impact of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation’s penalty, which mandates a 10% cut in daily flights, is yet to be ascertained.

Besides, IndiGo could witness some increase in cost per available seat kilometre (Cask), excluding fuel and finance income, as crew requirement goes up due to more rest time mandated for pilots. This parameter increased 24% year-on-year in the September quarter (Q2FY26) to ₹3.91. It could rise further as the airline moves to align its operations to fully adhere to the FDTL rules.

True, IndiGo has the pricing power to pass on the rise in costs to passengers, given its market leadership and the lack of sufficient alternative airlines, at least in the near future, until competition increases. It would need to lift its revenue per available seat kilometre (Rask) of ₹4.5 in Q2 to offset higher operating expenses.

Cushioning the blow: Costs, fares, and fuel

Apart from higher ticket prices, lower fuel cost per available seat kilometre could also help cushion the rise in operating Cask. Average Brent crude prices are down about 7% sequentially in Q3 so far, and could offer IndiGo some relief by way of savings on aviation turbine fuel (ATF) expenses. Even after accounting for a roughly 3% depreciation of the rupee against the dollar, the net effect should remain positive. The outlook for crude could turn even more benign if the Russia–Ukraine conflict moves toward resolution.

For all the turbulence, IndiGo remains the only viable option to participate in the Indian aviation growth story, given the lack of listed alternatives of a significant size. Thus, IndiGo’s valuation at an 18 times price-to-earnings multiple, based on estimated FY28 Bloomberg consensus earnings, doesn’t look expensive. However, if consensus earnings estimates are sharply cut after the current event, the valuation perspective could change.

“Even as the FY26 earnings hit has been priced in, the stock is yet to price in structural cost increase driven by regulatory actions, one-time penalty, and management change, if any," said a 7 December report by JM Financial.