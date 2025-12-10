IndiGo stock dips 15%: Is it time for investors to board the flight?

Cushioning the blow: Costs, fares, and fuel

Apart from higher ticket prices, lower fuel cost per available seat kilometre could also help cushion the rise in operating Cask. Average Brent crude prices are down about 7% sequentially in Q3 so far, and could offer IndiGo some relief by way of savings on aviation turbine fuel (ATF) expenses. Even after accounting for a roughly 3% depreciation of the rupee against the dollar, the net effect should remain positive. The outlook for crude could turn even more benign if the Russia–Ukraine conflict moves toward resolution.