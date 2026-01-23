IndiGo to traverse near-term pain after a turbulent Q3
Summary
IndiGo’s December quarter profit plunged 78% after mass flight cancellations, while forex losses and rising costs dragged 9M earnings. Capacity growth continues, but near-term pressures persist.
InterGlobe Aviation Ltd (IndiGo) reported a steep 78% year-on-year fall in net profit to ₹550 crore for the December quarter (Q3FY26), hit hard by severe operational disruption in early December that led to large-scale flight cancellations.
