IndiGo top aviation stock globally as vaccine adds fuel to valuations

MUMBAI: Global aviation stocks are flying high this week as news of Pfizer’s covid-19 vaccine fuelled hopes of a rebound in air traffic. As it turns out, leading the charge is India’s InterGlobe Aviation Ltd. Its shares are near--1% away--a 52-week high and comfortably above its pre-covid highs from January this year. Those of Wizz Air Holdings, China Airlines and Spring Airlines, who are next in line, are trading 6-7% lower.

“The recent increase in the share price is a function of improving trends in daily traffic for the sector, market share gains for IndiGo and path to recovery in domestic traffic to pre-Covid levels in light of upcoming festive season and positive developments related to vaccine," Aditya Mongia, analyst at Kotak Institutional Equities, said in an email.

Data from Directorate General of Civil Aviation shows InterGlobe’s domestic market share rose to an impressive 57.5% in September from 47.9% in January. While it remains to be seen how much of the market share gains will sustain, investors are clearly betting that Indigo’s fortunes will be better compared to pre-covid levels. Its stock is now about 8% higher compared to pre-covid highs. “Its all-round focus on customer experience has driven meaningful share gains in a fairly competitive market and bodes well as it prepares to breach pre- Covid levels of demand in FY2023," analysts at Kotak said in a 29 October note to clients.

What’s more, InterGlobe’s better-than-expected September quarter revenue performance has prompted the airline to defer its decision to raise funds through a qualified institutional placement (QIP) to December-end. Given the rate of cash burn in Q2, Indigo can sustain operations for over a year without a need to raise funds, say analysts. While InterGlobe’s free cash as of September 2020 declined by 20% year-on-year, it is still at relatively healthy levels of nearly Rs7000 crore. Also, a higher-than-expected share of revenue from cargo operations have made analysts up their revenue and earnings estimates lately.

Besides, a recent Bloomberg report said that InterGlobe is in talks with Pratt & Whitney and CFM International Inc. for its next batch of jet engine orders, citing people familiar with the matter. “This is likely to be for half of IndiGo's order of 300 airplanes placed in October, 2019," wrote analysts from Credit Suisse Securities (India) Pvt. Ltd in a report on 6 November. The analysts added, “While this is finalising engines for an aircraft order that was already placed a year ago, it reflects Indigo’s confidence in its growth trajectory."

While the Indigo stock is benefitting from these tailwinds, it should also be noted that the gush of liquidity has driven up share prices across various sectors. As such, investors would do well to exercise some caution. Note that while Kotak’s analysts raised their target price for the stock in end-October, they pegged its fair value at Rs1610, which is a notch lower than the current market price of Rs1620.

With contribution from Ashwin Ramarathinam.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via