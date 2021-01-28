IndiGo’s cash burn reduces in Q3 but the skies remain hazy and yields low

InterGlobe Aviation Ltd’s December quarter results show that its post-pandemic recovery will be a slow and long-drawn out process. Revenue from operations fell 50.6% to Rs4910 crore, on the back of a 50% decline in passenger volumes. InterGlobe runs India’s largest airline, IndiGo . The company also reported a loss of Rs626 crore, which is higher than the Rs438 crore loss the Street was expecting, according to a Bloomberg poll.

To be sure, there is a gradual improvement. The company said on a call with analysts that its daily cash burn dropped to Rs15 crore in the December quarter, compared to Rs25 crore in the September quarter and Rs30 crore in the June quarter. However, given that the March quarter is a seasonally leaner one, one cannot take it for granted that this trend of improvement will sustain. Besides, crude oil prices are relatively stronger now.

Coming back to the December quarter, performance of yields, a measure of pricing, disappointed, declining by 4.6% on a year-on-year basis. In comparison, yields had improved in the June and September quarter by about 11% and 9%, respectively. “The outlook on yields is muted from a near-term perspective as demand remains volatile," says an analyst requesting anonymity.

Interestingly, for the first time since the pandemic, the company’s cash balance rose quarter-on-quarter. Free cash on the books stood at Rs7445 crore at the end of December, compared to Rs6973 crore at the end of September. Analysts say the company’s cash reserves have risen, despite burning roughly Rs1350 crore in operations, likely because of sale and leaseback of aircraft.

“Out of the Rs3300 core additional liquidity we had targeted at the end of September quarter, we were able to raise Rs2100 crore during the quarter and the remaining is expected to be realised in the next quarter (Q4)," the company said on a call with analysts. “Further, we also have several options of debt financing available with us in case there is a need in the future and our ongoing deliveries of NEOs in FY22 will continue to provide us with additional liquidity," it added.

Shares of IndiGo, meanwhile, have declined by about 10% from its 52-week highs on 7 January. Even so, the stock remains higher than pre-covid highs and valuations are not cheap, especially keeping in mind the pace of recovery.

True, positive news flow around the availability of the covid-19 vaccine would help demand. Even so, analysts don’t expect business travel to recover to pre-covid levels anytime soon. Further, investors would also need to keep an eye on crude oil prices, as a sharp spike in fuel costs without a meaningful increase in demand would be detrimental for profitability of airlines, in general.

