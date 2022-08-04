The headwinds on Indigo’s profit path

Eventually, a lot will depend on how the competition plays out. The entry of other airlines can increase the competitive intensity in the sector, the impact of which should be more visible from a long-term perspective. For now, IndiGo’s chief executive officer, Ronojoy Dutta, sees no irrational behaviour from competition on pricing. “In a certain manner, we don’t see too much impact from the competition. If anything, we see a healthy industry environment as far as prices are concerned," he said in the earnings call.