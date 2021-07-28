IndiGo’s net worth turns negative in Q1, but stock makes only a slight descent

IndiGo’s employee costs have increased by around 9% vis-à-vis the March quarter. Further, the aviation industry has to grapple with higher crude oil prices. This factor, too, hurt IndiGo’s profitability. Additionally, the second covid wave severely impacted travel demand and in turn, revenues for the quarter. IndiGo said the best way to illustrate covid impact is through the monthly revenues over April to July. Revenues for the months of April, May and June stood at ₹Rs1540 crore, Rs670 crore and Rs960 crore, respectively. “July is projected to recover back to April levels," said the company’s management in its earnings conference call.