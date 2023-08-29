IndiGo’s landing is getting tougher2 min read 29 Aug 2023, 10:16 PM IST
Investors in the InterGlobe Aviation Ltd stock have little to complain about. The shares have risen as much as 24% so far in 2023. In the past three quarters, the aviation company reported profits. InterGlobe runs the IndiGo airline, India’s largest by market share.
