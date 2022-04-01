IndiGo’s take off is not without hurdles

Also, with covid cases waning and pent-up demand emerging for travel, the domestic airline industry stands to benefit as passenger traffic would recover. February saw a recovery, and March is also set for a strong rebound. “Indicative passenger traffic for March 2022 suggests a further improvement of about 40% month-on-month to 10.6 million. Daily passenger data for March 2022 has been averaging ~0.34 million indicating a recovery of about 88% of pre pandemic levels," said analysts at JM Financial Institutional Securities Ltd in a report on 31 March.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}