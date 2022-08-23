IndiGo’s yields continue to fly high1 min read . Updated: 23 Aug 2022, 11:02 AM IST
The traction in yields is also supported by steady demand. The average number of daily fliers in August-to-date stood at about 326,000 versus 316,000 in July
InterGlobe Aviation Ltd, which runs IndiGo, appears to have maintained the momentum in its yields, a measure of pricing. Analysts at Kotak Institutional Equities recently interacted with the airline’s management, where IndiGo had said that yields are much better than what seasonal trends in a weak September quarter (Q2FY23) would imply.