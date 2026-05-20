Indraprastha Gas’ volumes rise, but can margins survive the squeeze?

Indraprastha Gas Ltd’s (IGL) March quarter (Q4FY26) earnings underscored a familiar contradiction for city gas distributors (CGDs)—robust demand growth alongside rising concerns over profitability owing to cost pressures.
Volumes rose 6% year-on-year to 9.7 million standard cubic metres per day (mmscmd) in Q4, aided by 5% growth in CNG and 9% and 13% increases in industrial/commercial and domestic PNG volumes, respectively. Revenue grew 5.4% to ₹4,163 crore.
The company has guided for FY27 exit volumes of 10.6 mmscmd.
Growth tailwinds
Tailwinds remain supportive. CNG vehicle adoption has picked up since the GST on CNG conversion kits was cut from 28% to 18%. PNG network expansion under the government’s PNG Drive 2.0, and the gradual fading of the headwind from Delhi Transport Corporation buses' shift to EVs should also help.