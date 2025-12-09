Indus Towers stock: Recovery story or value trap?
Vodafone Idea’s potentially improving prospects bode well for Indus. But capex-driven strain on cash flows along with a falling tenancy ratio and persistently negative energy margins pose hurdles.
Shares of Indus Towers Ltd, Bharti Airtel Ltd’s telecom infrastructure subsidiary, have put up a good showing lately, gaining close to 30% from their 52-week low of ₹312.55 on 3 September. Indus has been recovering long-pending dues from Vodafone Idea Ltd. Cheering these developments, credit rating agency ICRA upgraded its long-term rating to AAA on 27 November, soon after Emkay Global Financial Services raised its target price for the stock from ₹410 to ₹460.