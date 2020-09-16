IndusInd Bank gets market attention on beaten down valuations

IndusInd Bank’s biggest challenge is asset quality. The pile of loans the bank will have to restructure this year would be a key barometer that investors would look at. The regulator has allowed a one-time restructuring of loans hit by the pandemic and one of the options for lenders is to extend moratorium. However, the impact of the restructuring of loans won’t be visible entirely until the fourth quarter of FY21. Ergo, this low visibility is expected to weigh on bank shares and IndusInd Bank won’t be an exception.