IndusInd Bank, HDFC Bank show pandemic scars on loan book but deposits rise

Updates by two private sector lenders indicate that loan growth is yet to be out of the woods. IndusInd Bank in a performance update on exchanges said that its loan book grew by a mere 2% in the September quarter. Analysts believe that part of this was by design as the management had indicated it would not chase growth but be pragmatic in lending decisions. With the financial health of many businesses uncertain due to the pandemic, banks have become cautious in their incremental exposures. “Overall, we expect loan growth to remain moderate, led by a weak environment amid the current challenges," wrote analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services in a note.