IndusInd Bank Ltd saw all the possible trouble that lenders faced during the second wave of the pandemic, from increase in stress to lack of growth opportunities. But the bank’s management believes that defaults will reduce, giving it confidence to increase disbursements in the coming months.

Sumant Kathpalia, the bank’s managing director and chief executive officer, said he derives confidence in growth from the improvement in collections since June and believes that the robustness of the corporate loan book will support the balance sheet.

“Our corporate book is very strong. We are seeing very good demand here," Kathpalia said on a media call on Tuesday post the quarterly earnings.

View Full Image Keeping it steady

For the June quarter, though, IndusInd Bank hardly grew its loan book. On a year-on-year basis, the growth was at 6.6%, mainly due to a low base. Last year’s loan growth was a mere 2% as a nationwide lockdown hit business. This impacted its margins as the bank had to carry over ₹12,000 crore worth of excess liquidity from the previous quarter. Core interest income growth, too, was underwhelming due to the same.

What is behind the ₹974 crore net profit for the quarter that was much higher than analysts’ estimates?

This brings us to provisions. IndusInd Bank set aside ₹1,844 crore as provisions, marginally lower than the previous quarter despite a 6.7% increase in its bad loan pile. The bank also reported a rise in restructured loan book, which now stands at 2.8% of the total. The management has said that it holds ₹510 crore provisions specifically towards pandemic-related stress and does not see an increase in provisioning going forward.

To be fair, fresh slippages are down sequentially and the bank does not expect restructured loans to turn bad. The bank’s biggest pain point has been unsecured credit card loans and loans to buyers of small commercial vehicles and three-wheelers. These categories saw the biggest increase in delinquencies during the June quarter.

Given that vehicle finance has a large share in the loan book, IndusInd Bank needs this segment to bounce back fast. According to Kathpalia, the bank’s collections look promising. He expects growth to pick up soon. IndusInd Bank is hopeful of better days ahead as the second wave of the pandemic recedes and restrictions are removed progressively.

The bank’s shares have gained just 1.7% since April, underperforming the broad market. It remains to be seen whether investors would share the management’s confidence on recovery. For now, the beat on net profit would not hurt sentiment.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.