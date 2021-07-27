IndusInd Bank hopes for a quick revival after a covid-ravaged Q1

This brings us to provisions. IndusInd Bank set aside ₹1,844 crore as provisions, marginally lower than the previous quarter despite a 6.7% increase in its bad loan pile. The bank also reported a rise in restructured loan book, which now stands at 2.8% of the total. The management has said that it holds ₹510 crore provisions specifically towards pandemic-related stress and does not see an increase in provisioning going forward.