IndusInd Bank hopes to survive the crisis, but market needs conviction
Indusind CEO believes they would be able to meet the guidance on growth, asset quality in FY22
IndusInd Bank Ltd’s March quarter performance didn’t have any nasty surprises. Its operating metrics showed the anticipated improvement, with the lender faring better than peers in some of them.
Asset quality, which has been a key parameter that set IndusInd Bank apart from most peers, was stable. Sure, fresh slippages at ₹3,829 crore for the quarter were slightly higher, as pointed out by analysts at Jefferies India Pvt Ltd.
