Subscribe
My Reads e-paper IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Markets >Mark To Market >IndusInd Bank hopes to survive the crisis, but market needs conviction

IndusInd Bank hopes to survive the crisis, but market needs conviction

Premium
The lender saw stress increase in its mainstay business of vehicle loans, and this should worry investors.
2 min read . 06:38 AM IST Aparna Iyer

Indusind CEO believes they would be able to meet the guidance on growth, asset quality in FY22

IndusInd Bank Ltd’s March quarter performance didn’t have any nasty surprises. Its operating metrics showed the anticipated improvement, with the lender faring better than peers in some of them.

Asset quality, which has been a key parameter that set IndusInd Bank apart from most peers, was stable. Sure, fresh slippages at 3,829 crore for the quarter were slightly higher, as pointed out by analysts at Jefferies India Pvt Ltd.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in
MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.