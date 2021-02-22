IndusInd Bank is flush with capital. Now investors want it to fuel growth

What investors now want is for the bank to use its capital and show growth. The December quarter has shown encouraging signs on this front. The management expects the loan book to grow 15-18% over FY22-23 which would be an improvement from the low single-digit growth recorded in FY20 and FY21. The commercial vehicle vertical which is the bank’s key portfolio is also showing a smart recovery. In short, IndusInd Bank’s capital would go more towards balance sheet growth than provisioning and that augurs well for profitability.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}