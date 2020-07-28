IndusInd Bank makes a big play for investor confidence after a mixed Q1

But just improving performance is not enough to win investor confidence, and the lender knows that. IndusInd Bank will raise ₹3,288 crore through a preferential share issue and has already got a bunch of qualified institutional buyers for it. US-based hedge fund Route One Investment Co. has got regulatory approval to increase its stake to 10% in the bank from the current 4.9%, according to an Economic Times report last week. The hedge fund and three other investors would together put in roughly ₹2,500 crore into the bank, the lender said in an exchange filing on Tuesday. The rest would be brought by promoters Hinduja Group. They had already implored the regulator for permission to raise their stake in the bank to 26% from the current 13.3%.