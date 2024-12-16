IndusInd Bank: Ghost of microfinance comes back to haunt

IndusInd’s shares trade at a price-to-adjusted book value (P/ABV) of 1.1x, based on Bloomberg consensus estimate for FY25. The valuation might appear tempting to those who want to bottom fish as most leading private sector banks are quoting at P/ABV of more than 2x for FY25. However, it is worth noting that IndusInd Bank’s annualized return on assets (RoA) of 1% for Q2 is much lower than around 2% or more for its large private peers. The lower RoA could be attributed to higher credit cost at around 1.4%, while other banks have had credit cost of below 0.5%.