For IndusInd Bank, no quick turnaround in sight
Summary
- IndusInd Bank's performance has left investors wary, with the stock down 11% this year despite sectoral gains. The June quarter update shows little sign of a turnaround. Is a recovery on the horizon, or will the challenges persist?
Investors in IndusInd Bank Ltd are notably disheartened by the private lender's recent performance. So far this calendar year, the stock has tumbled by 11%, contrasting sharply with sector indices Nifty Private Bank and Nifty Bank, which have climbed 5% and 8%, respectively. The provisional operational update for the June quarter (Q1FY25) offers little solace, signalling that a significant recovery in stock returns remains elusive.