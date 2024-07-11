For IndusInd Bank, no quick turnaround in sight

Other critical factors to monitor include asset quality trends, particularly in the retail segment. The bank has meaningful exposure to commercial vehicles (CV) and microfinance institutions (MFI) lending. Business trends seen in MFI are usually cyclical in nature. There have been concerns that due to heatwaves and general elections, some banks, including IndusInd, could see increased stress in their MFI portfolios. If this plays out then, provisions in Q1FY25 could increase due to higher slippages. It is worth noting that the bank has contingent provisions of ₹1,000 crore as a cushion for any volatility in MFI and CV segments. Further, an additional 2% of extra provisions were aimed at the microfinance segment and 0.5% extra on the MHCV (medium and heavy commercial vehicles) in the forthcoming quarters.