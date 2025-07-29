IndusInd Bank's muted Q1 casts a cloud over FY26 earnings estimate
The key event awaited for IndusInd Bank now is the appointment of a regular chief executive officer at the helm, as the bank is currently being managed by a committee of executives.
IndusInd Bank stock’s reaction to its June quarter results (Q1FY26) was muted. The numbers were bad as anticipated, but look worse if the consolidated net profit of ₹604 crore, which declined 72% year-on-year, is adjusted for volatile trading gains of ₹469 crore (post average tax rate of 25%).