Why IndusInd Bank's Q1 turnaround needs more proof

However, while the management aspires to grow broadly in line with the industry during FY27, expectations should be tempered, looking at the 2.3% year-on-year fall in Q1 advances, against the system’s 18.6% growth. While reported net interest margin (NIM) expanded almost 20 bps sequentially to 3.57%, adjusted for income-tax refunds, it fell 4 bps to 3.35% due to a higher share of low-yielding wholesale loans. So, reported NIM can moderate in Q2.