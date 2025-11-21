IndusInd Bank’s turnaround may still be a distant dream
A weak loan book, rising governance concerns and slipping growth metrics are clouding IndusInd Bank’s recovery prospects.
Private-sector lender IndusInd Bank Ltd is going through a rough phase. In this calendar year so far, the stock is down 14%, massively lagging the Nifty Bank index, which is up about 16%. Its ranking in the index has also slipped—from the top five in the last quarter to eighth place in terms of weightage as of 31 October.