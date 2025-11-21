IndusInd Bank’s turnaround may still be a distant dream

Unfortunately, the concern is not limited to earnings performance. There are corporate-governance red flags as well. The loss that IndusInd reported in Q4FY25 wasn’t only because of stressed loans; it was also linked to accounting lapses, operational oversights, and irregularities in reporting practices. The bank disclosed that an internal review found a 2.35% hit to net worth as of December 2024, amounting to nearly ₹1,530 crore, stemming from derivative accounting discrepancies. An external agency later quantified the negative impact at ₹1,979 crore as of 30 June 2024.