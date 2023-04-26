IndusInd Bank impressed with its March quarter (Q4FY23) earnings, including robust loan growth and healthy net interest margin (NIM). An upbeat management commentary expecting sustained credit demand, and an 18%-23% loan growth target for the next three years under its new PC-60 (CY23-CY26) strategy were added bonuses.

In Q4, IndusInd Bank reported a 21% year-on-year (YoY) loan growth, driven by gains across various segments. Despite concerns about a potential moderation in systemic credit growth, the bank's diversified loan mix is expected to support expansion.

In terms of deposit mobilisation, IndusInd may be at an advantage. According to Jefferies India analysts, IndusInd’s premium on term deposit rates over large private banks has widened recently. In Q4, the bank’s deposit grew 15% YoY.

“While the offering of higher deposit rates compared to large banks works in IndusInd Bank’s favour, distribution networks, branches, and digital drive are other factors that could help in deposit mobilisation," said Yuvraj Choudhary, research analyst, Anand Rathi Institutional Equities.

NIM remained stable at 4.28% in Q4. Going ahead, too, NIM will likely get support from higher share of fixed rate loan portfolio of 51%. Not only that, volatility in NIM is expected to be minimal even if the interest rate cycle starts to reverse. The bank's management has guided for 4.25%-4.35% NIM for the next three years.

However, investors remain cautious, with the stock ending Tuesday's session up around 2% and trading flat on the National Stock Exchange on Wednesday.

While asset quality improved sequentially, concerns remain.

In Q4, gross NPA was at 1.98% of gross advances, against 2.06% as on 31 December 2022. Net NPA was 0.59% of net advances compared to 0.62% in the December quarter.

But in Q4, the bank saw higher slippages sequentially, on account of MFI loans and the downgrade of corporate restructured loans. Note that slippages are additions to nonperforming assets (NPAs). While the management is confident in containing slippages going forward, analysts maintain a cautious stance.

“While the overall asset quality remained stable, the concerns on MFI segment is more of a sentiment dampener. So, we will have to monitor for 1-2 quarters if the MFI portfolio remains stable without any asset quality issues," said Bunty Chawla, AVP (BFSI), IDBI Capital Markets & Securities Ltd.

In the last one year, the stock has risen by around 15%, but a meaningful upside is capped, for now. “While IndusInd Bank is fundamentally stable, for stock to rerate there are two key triggers, the stability in the asset quality, specifically in the MFI portfolio and if promoters increase their stake," added Chawla.