Growth cheers but IndusInd Bank’s recast loans are a source of worry

Granted, IndusInd Bank reported an improvement in bad loan metrics with ratios showing a decline sequentially. Even so, investors must watch this restructured loan pile closely. The management has assured that the pile is showing improvement in performance. But it remains one of the highest in the industry. One comfort is that the bank has a decent provisioning coverage against stress. Shares of IndusInd Bank have matched the performance of the broad Nifty over the past six months. From here on, the lender would have to show resilience in asset quality.