IndusInd Bank’s investors scream trust is not meant to be broken
Summary
- Investors dragged the stock down more than 25% on Tuesday following disclosures of discrepancies in IndusInd's derivatives portfolio.
- It may be a knee-jerk reaction, but serious credibility concerns have surfaced.
It takes years to build trust, but just seconds to break it. No one knows this better than IndusInd Bank Ltd’s investors as they see the bank’s stock crumble amid back-to-back negative developments.
