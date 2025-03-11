IndusInd Bank’s investors scream trust is not meant to be broken

For now, IndusInd does not expect an adverse impact on its growth and business prospects. But it is not as if near-term earnings outlook is rosy, especially given the stress in its MFI portfolio—a reason why the stock has shed more than 50% of its value in the past six months. Thus, even though valuations have become further attractive at nearly 0.7 times price-to-book multiple based on FY26 estimates, as per Bloomberg consensus, it may not excite investors.