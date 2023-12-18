Markets
Industrial, a lifeline for Kansai
Summary
- Kansai’s relatively higher exposure to industrial coating business may serve as a saving grace
Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd is gearing up to beat competition blues following the entry of Grasim Industries Ltd, which is planning to launch decorative paints products in the March quarter (Q4FY24).
