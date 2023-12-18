Industrial, a lifeline for Kansai

Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd is gearing up to beat competition blues following the entry of Grasim Industries Ltd, which is planning to launch decorative paints products in the March quarter (Q4FY24).

Recently Kansai, along with its parent, briefed analysts on its India strategy, outlining a growth plan. In the decorative paints segment, constituting about 55% of its revenues, it seeks to expand its product portfolio with new launches, particularly in the premium paints segment where its presence is lower versus larger peers. In the past one year, Kansai introduced 11 products under the Nerolac Paint+ brand, which led to a 150 basis points increase in the contribution of premium products to overall sales , the management said.

Kansai is also actively expanding its distribution, bolstering its foothold in the southern and western regions of India. It has a stronger presence in the North and East, followed by the West, but is weaker in the South.

Grasim aspires to become the No. 2 decorative paints makers with a committed capex of ₹10,000 crore, and if it adopts an aggressive pricing strategy to gain market share from incumbents, it would result in a significant downside risk for Kansai. JSW Paints, JK Cement and Pidilite Industries are among companies that have recently entered the paints sector.

Kansai’s shares have gained 29% so far in FY24, outpacing larger peers Asian Paints Ltd and Berger Paints (I) Ltd. According to Prabhudas Lilladher, Kansai Nerolac took all the right steps, but valuations at 27.5x FY26 are factoring in rising competition, and the consequent threat to profitability and market share following Grasim’s entry. Yet, Kansai’s relatively higher exposure to industrial coating business may serve as a saving grace. “Industrial coatings offers good growth potential led by high category growth in non-automotive coatings (aided by high infrastructure investments), better margin potential (historically a low-margin business) and Kansai’s market leadership in automotive and powder coatings," Morgan Stanley said in a report dated 10 December. In industrial paints segment, Kansai will be exploring technology-led innovations in auto paints (including EVs) to increase traction.

Moreover, akin to peers, Kansai is also looking to increase its presence in adjacent segments like construction chemicals and wood finishes. Currently, waterproofing and construction chemicals account for around 5% of its decorative sales, but have the potential to contribute over 10%, the management added. Although its entry into adjacent product categories happened comparatively later than peers, analysts said the move is positive, but progress will be gradual.

H2FY24 is expected to be decent for paints makers, including Kansai, and easing crude oil prices could benefit profitability. But its valuation multiple, though lower than its peers, provides little comfort considering the uncertainty surrounding the impact of rising competitive pressures on incumbents.