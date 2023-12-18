Industrial, a lifeline for Kansai

Kansai’s shares have gained 29% so far in FY24, outpacing larger peers Asian Paints Ltd and Berger Paints (I) Ltd. According to Prabhudas Lilladher, Kansai Nerolac took all the right steps, but valuations at 27.5x FY26 are factoring in rising competition, and the consequent threat to profitability and market share following Grasim’s entry. Yet, Kansai’s relatively higher exposure to industrial coating business may serve as a saving grace. “Industrial coatings offers good growth potential led by high category growth in non-automotive coatings (aided by high infrastructure investments), better margin potential (historically a low-margin business) and Kansai’s market leadership in automotive and powder coatings," Morgan Stanley said in a report dated 10 December. In industrial paints segment, Kansai will be exploring technology-led innovations in auto paints (including EVs) to increase traction.