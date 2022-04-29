Industry-leading recovery brightens Indian Hotels’ outlook

The Indian Hotels Co. Ltd put up a weak performance in the March quarter (Q4FY22) with revenue per available room (RevPAR) being a key disappointment. RevPAR is a crucial performance indicator for the hospitality industry. On a standalone basis, the company’s RevPAR, at ₹6,176, rose nearly 27% year-on-year (y-o-y) aided by higher average room rate. However, it fell by 18% sequentially as occupancies were affected by the Omicron wave in the initial part of Q4. “We were surprised by the weak Q4FY22 results of Indian Hotels as it implied that the impact of Omicron was higher than expected. We had expected only an impact of about a fortnight in January 2022, but the results indicated that January 2022 was completely washed out," analysts at Nirmal Bang Institutional Equities said in a report.