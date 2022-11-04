Inflation bites into KFC operator Devyani International’s Q2 margins

Pizza Hut SSSG was muted at 3%. Jefferies analysts believe this could be due to several factors such as product price hikes impacting demand, aggressive store additions and likely downtrading to the newly launched value range 'Flavour Fun.' Pizaa Hut’s saw 36% y-o-y revenue growth, led by 33% store additions. Inflation in cheese hut gross margin. Management retained Pizza Hut SSSG outlook of 7-8% on a steady state basis. Separately, Costa revenues doubled y-o-y, rising 134%, but brand margins saw a sharp decline due to store adds.