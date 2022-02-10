Inflation hurts M&M’s Q3; bumpy ride ahead

M&M’s shares rose 1.5% on NSE after the earnings were declared. Analysts said investors are building hopes of improved performance of its auto segment and taking some comfort from price hikes. M&M’s management said that in the auto segment, it passed on around 7.5%-8% of the 17% cost inflation that it has seen. Although there is still some gap to be covered, the price increases taken by M&M in this segment have been ahead of peers, the management said.

