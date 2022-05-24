Inflation is a snag in Indian Hotels’ plan

However, there are hurdles on the path to recovery. “We are still seeing some countries restricting citizens from travelling to India. There is war going on in another part of the world. So, on the international demand front, the outlook is not as bright. Domestic demand could be impacted by inflation-led lower spending power and postponement of discretionary demand," said an analyst requesting anonymity. Further, in the services industry where competition is tough and variable expenses, especially manpower costs, are high, there is not much scope for cost rationalization beyond a point. For now, strong demand is keeping investor sentiment upbeat. ICICI Securities’ sum-of-the-parts-based target price is Rs292 per share, valuing the stock on 22x Mar’24E EV/Ebitda. “Key risks to our rating are fresh covid waves globally and in India impacting demand and rise in costs denting margins," according to the brokerage.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}