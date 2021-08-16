Inflation is cooling but hold off the relief for some time

That brings us to what may happen to retail inflation. Perhaps the biggest push for CPI inflation would be the ability of producers to pass on rising input costs as demand begins to pick up. With restrictions on economic activity slowly ebbing and a festival season waiting in the rings, firms big and small would merrily pass on their input cost pain to consumers in terms of price hikes. Services inflation is likely to inch up as the last leg of the economy opens up. Ergo, these factors would offset any salutary effects of a fall in food inflation or even global commodity prices. “India’s inflation is being driven by non-domestic factors, limiting policy options and squeezing profit margins. As a result, even if imported price pressures recede, margin normalization may keep CPI inflation relatively elevated and sticky," said the Barclays report.