Global institutional investors are well past worrying about the coronavirus pandemic. The latest survey of global fund managers by BofA Securities showed that for the first time since February 2020, covid-19 is no longer the biggest tail risk for the markets.

Higher-than-expected inflation is the top most concern, majority of the respondents said. A net 93% of fund managers expect higher inflation in the next 12 months, up 7% from the prior month’s survey, and an all-time high, said the survey report. That was followed by a tantrum in the bond market.

However, some market experts feel that concerns about inflation making a massive comeback are overdone, at least for now.

"I think it’s too early to be worried about inflation, though. First, in many areas such as the Eurozone and Japan, inflation remains far from central bank targets. Overshooting risks are low. In the US, inflation risks are higher, but not enough yet to derail equity markets. For bonds, however, things look less favorable, with yields likely to rise further in the coming months. Hence, stay short duration," Jeroen Blokland, portfolio manager with asset management company Robeco, said in his latest blog.

Concurring, Scott Minerd, global chief investment officer at Guggenheim said, "Market participants have been focused on the prospects for a sharp rise in U.S. inflation amid massive fiscal and monetary easing and a Covid-19 vaccination program that continues to gather pace. Our view is that inflation will generally remain subdued in coming years, allowing the Fed to point to cumulative shortfalls from its two percent goal to support delaying the start of policy tightening. Incoming data support our view that underlying inflation is slowing, not accelerating."

The BofA Securities survey polled 220 investors with $630 billion in assets under management between 5 March and 11 March.

