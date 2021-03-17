Inflation is now the top risk to markets, not Covid, shows BofA survey

"I think it’s too early to be worried about inflation, though. First, in many areas such as the Eurozone and Japan, inflation remains far from central bank targets. Overshooting risks are low. In the US, inflation risks are higher, but not enough yet to derail equity markets. For bonds, however, things look less favorable, with yields likely to rise further in the coming months. Hence, stay short duration," Jeroen Blokland, portfolio manager with asset management company Robeco, said in his latest blog.