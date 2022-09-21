Inflation or growth? RBI has to pick one

This tells us how intricately the economy is linked. If the RBI keeps intervening in the foreign exchange market, the interest rates will keep going up and might reach a level where they start impacting credit growth and, in the process, economic recovery. However, higher interest rates are needed to control high inflation. Interest rates are more or less the only tool that the RBI has at its disposal to control inflation. Hence, all other things being the same, at some point in time, the RBI will have to sacrifice some growth or let some inflation run. It is difficult to target both at the same time.