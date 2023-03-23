Inflation remains Fed’s key focus3 min read . Updated: 23 Mar 2023, 09:46 PM IST
Consumer price inflation in the US came in at 6% year-on-year in February, moderately lower than January, but much higher than the central bank’s 2% target.
In yet another attempt to tame inflation, the US Federal Reserve has delivered a 25-basis-point interest rate hike, taking the Fed funds rate to 4.75-5%. One basis point is 0.01%.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×