Inflation tantrum is sending bond yields higher and stocks lower

According to analysts, the rapid rise in yields began with the failure of the Treasury’s auction of 7-year notes on Thursday. Expectations are that inflation would make a comeback as demand growth as the scale of vaccination picks pace globally. A rising inflation would mean a reversal in the accommodative monetary stance of global central banks. The gush of liquidity has held global equity markets in good stead despite the limping world economy. Also, higher interest rates will push up the cost of loans for corporates.