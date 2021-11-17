Inflation, US Fed to be top market drivers in 2022: BofA survey

As for interest rate decisions, investors are now on average expecting 1.5 Fed hikes in 2022, this is up from 1.1 hikes expected last month. The survey showed that 39% of investors expect two hikes, while 37% expect one, and 13% expect none. Further, eight out of ten investors think the Fed will tighten by first half 2023 with the average expectation now for October 2022. Investors are not expecting the Fed to tighten aggressively, said the survey report.