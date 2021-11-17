Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Inflation, US Fed to be top market drivers in 2022: BofA survey

Global fund managers said that they see inflation as the biggest tail risk to portfolios. Photo: iStock
1 min read . 09:43 AM IST Livemint

  • Amid worse-than-expected October inflation data in US, a majority of FMS investors acknowledge that inflation is a risk but only 35% think it is permanent while 61% think it is transitory, said the survey report

Global fund managers see inflation and US Federal Reserve's decisions as key drivers of asset markets in 2022, showed the latest survey by Bank of America Merill Lynch.

Amid worse-than-expected October inflation data in US, a majority of FMS investors acknowledge that inflation is a risk but only 35% think it is permanent while 61% think it is transitory, said the survey report. 

It should be noted that three out of four respondents took this survey before the US CPI data was released this month. A net 14% of investors now expect global inflation will be at the lowest level since the onslaught of Covid-19 in March 2020. In other words, 51% of investors expect lower inflation while 37% expect higher inflation, said the report.

Once again, global fund managers said that they see inflation as the biggest tail risk to portfolios. This was followed by rate hikes by the central bank.

As for interest rate decisions, investors are now on average expecting 1.5 Fed hikes in 2022, this is up from 1.1 hikes expected last month. The survey showed that 39% of investors expect two hikes, while 37% expect one, and 13% expect none. Further, eight out of ten investors think the Fed will tighten by first half 2023 with the average expectation now for October 2022. Investors are not expecting the Fed to tighten aggressively, said the survey report.

Meanwhile, global investors are now more optimistic about global growth and profit with expectations of global growth improving to a net 3% in November, up from -6% in October. According to a report on the survey results, 65% of fund managers expect a global economic boom over the next 12 months.Expectations that profits will improve rose to a net 6% among survey respondents, up 21 percentage points from October.

