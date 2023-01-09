Inflation  likely stayed flat at 5.90% in Dec

Lower food prices, particularly the fall in vegetable prices, supported moderate inflation. However, core inflation, which excludes food and fuel items, likely remained sticky at around 6%.
NEW DELHI : India’s retail inflation was likely flat in December at 5.90%, according to the median prediction of a Mint poll of 20 economists. Lower food prices, particularly the fall in vegetable prices, supported moderate inflation. However, core inflation, which excludes food and fuel items, likely remained sticky at around 6%.
The inflation expectations in the poll ranged from 5.4% to 6.1%. Six of the 20 economists in the poll expect inflation to have increased in December, while the rest expect it to be the same or fall from the 11-month low of 5.88% in November.
“Sequentially, headline inflation is slowing largely on account of falling food prices… but non-food inflation remains sticky, showing signs of demand-side pressures," noted Rahul Bajoria, economist at Barclays in a report dated 5 January.
If the poll median comes true, inflation would average at 6.2% for the October-December quarter, lower than the RBI’s projection of 6.6%. Economists anticipate further easing in inflation in the upcoming months. “We anticipate some easing in the ongoing quarter, which would intensify in January-March," said Aditi Nayar, chief economist at ICRA Ltd.
Healthy rabi crops, favourable reservoir levels, and decline in commodity prices could help bring inflation lower. “The year-on-year rise in commodity prices would decline in the current quarter and may be negative in Q1 FY2024, which should result in less pass-through pressure going forward," Nayar added.
Food inflation, which accounts for about 40% of the inflation basket, fell in November and is expected to be low in the coming months. This will provide some relief to the RBI, which has raised interest rates by a total of 225 basis points in 2022. However, it is still widely expected to remain hawkish unless inflation comes closer to the central bank’s medium-term mandate of 4%.
“We maintain our call for a 25 basis points repo rate hike to 6.5% in February as core CPI inflation stays sticky at 6%, and as the moderation in inflation has been led by vegetables, which should see a seasonal pick-up from April. After achieving sub-6% inflation, the MPC is likely to shift its focus to the 4% goalpost," said Kanika Pasricha, economist at Standard Chartered Bank.