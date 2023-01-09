Inflation  likely stayed flat at 5.90% in Dec

Food inflation, which accounts for about 40% of the inflation basket, fell in November and is expected to be low in the coming months. This will provide some relief to the RBI, which has raised interest rates by a total of 225 basis points in 2022. However, it is still widely expected to remain hawkish unless inflation comes closer to the central bank’s medium-term mandate of 4%.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}