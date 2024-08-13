Markets
Info Edge: Can JobHai.com replicate the success of Naukri.com?
Summary
- Info Edge investors are keen to know whether the company will cash out its golden investments in Zomato and PB Fintech (policybazaar.com), but the management indicated that it’s not on the horizon in the near future
As white-collar recruitment shows signs of slowing down, Info Edge (India) Ltd management expects blue-collar hiring through JobHai.com to offer some respite.
