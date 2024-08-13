Info Edge: Can JobHai.com replicate the success of Naukri.com?

Notwithstanding that, investors are more interested in knowing whether the management is likely to cash out its golden investments in Zomato Ltd and PB Fintech Ltd (policybazaar.com). The management indicated that it’s not on the horizon in the near future, citing potential for greater value creation from these investments. In Info Edge’s sum-of-the-parts (SoTP) valuations, analysts assign a 20-25% discount to the current market price of these companies as they also ascribe a holding company discount. But if the investments are liquidated, it is likely to be at the market price with a marginal premium or discount due to the large block. If they are liquidated, cash will be valued without any discount. Thus, the removal of discount itself will provide an upside to the consensus analysts’ targets.