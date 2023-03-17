Info Edge may take a while to see traction as hiring slowdown in tech continues

Further, in the real estate segment, 99acres, an increase in competitive intensity is a headwind. The company sees MagicBricks, Housing.com, Facebook and Google as its key competitors and believes it will be a while before a real consolidation happens. 99acres was in the red at the Ebitda (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization) level in Q3 and there appears to be no respite, at least in the near-term with step-up in the advertisement spends.