Info Edge banks on recruitment spurt

Shares of Info Edge (India) Ltd are down as much as 40% from their 52-week high of ₹7,465.40 apiece seen in October on NSE, amid subdued sentiments for technology driven stocks across markets. Against this backdrop, shares of Zomato Ltd and PB Fintech Ltd, where Info Edge holds 15.2% and 12.8% stake, respectively, have also not been spared and have declined by nearly 12% and 43% from their respective issue prices.