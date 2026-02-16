Info Edge’s AI problem isn’t visible yet, but investors are already worried

Info Edge’s current market capitalization is ₹74,000 crore. If the value of its financial investments in Eternal and PB Fintech at ₹34,000 crore and ₹9,000 crore, respectively, is deducted from the overall market capitalization (no discount is assumed as they are financial investments and not strategic holding), the remaining valuation mainly attributed to standalone business is ₹30,000 crore. The net valuation is at EV/Ebitda of 21x based on Bloomberg consensus estimate for FY27, which is pricey against the backdrop of only 12% year-on-year billings growth for 9MFY26.