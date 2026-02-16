Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Wall Street Journal at flat 1500 offSubscribe@3499
READ NEXT STORY
Business News/ Markets / Mark To Market/  Info Edge’s AI problem isn’t visible yet, but investors are already worried

Info Edge’s AI problem isn’t visible yet, but investors are already worried

Manish Joshi

Info Edge’s earnings remain resilient, but AI uncertainty and weak hiring outside of the IT sector raise questions about growth durability.

Info Edge’s current market capitalization is 74,000 crore.
Gift this article

Shares of Info Edge (India) Ltd are down about 15% over the past month, broadly mirroring the decline in the Nifty IT index. Investors appear concerned about potential collateral damage to recruitment business revenues from the rapid rise of artificial intelligence (AI).

Shares of Info Edge (India) Ltd are down about 15% over the past month, broadly mirroring the decline in the Nifty IT index. Investors appear concerned about potential collateral damage to recruitment business revenues from the rapid rise of artificial intelligence (AI).

In the December quarter (Q3FY26), the company’s recruitment business, Naukri.com, which accounts for nearly three-fourths of standalone billings, reported 11% year-on-year growth to 548 crore.

In the December quarter (Q3FY26), the company’s recruitment business, Naukri.com, which accounts for nearly three-fourths of standalone billings, reported 11% year-on-year growth to 548 crore.

Despite efforts to diversify the recruitment business into non-IT sectors, direct exposure to the IT sector remains significant at around 25% of billings, including global capability centres (GCCs) in terms of billings, according to the company’s presentation. GCCs are captive centres set up by multinational companies to replace service providers such as Tata Consultancy Services and Infosys. If indirect exposure through manpower consultants serving the IT sector, many of whom are Info Edge’s customers, is included, the total exposure rises to 30-35%.

Also Read | AI's first threat: How TCS, Infy, HCL, others rank on app integration services

Overall, Q3 revenue rose 14% year-on-year to 765 crore, while Ebitda grew by 12% with margin at 42.5% compared with 43.1% in the year-ago quarter. Recruitment (Naukri.com) was the only segment with positive Ebitda, as real estate (99acres.com), matrimonial (jeevansathi.com), and Shiksha made losses.

Billings growth—an important indicator of future revenue—rose 12% year-on-year, lagging revenue growth. While billings represent customer bills raised, which could be annual or quarterly, revenue reflects the amount earned for services rendered in a particular period. As of now, Q3 results do not show any significant strain in IT and GCC segments, given their billings increased by 14% and 13%, respectively.

Also Read | Depth Indian markets offer to FPIs is hard to ignore: Baroda BNP MF’s Chawla

Over the longer term, however, AI-driven productivity gains could reduce demand for IT engineers for software coding, potentially weighing on hiring and billings growth in IT and GCC segments. It remains to be seen whether hiring across other sectors can offset the likely drag from IT-related recruitment going forward. Excluding IT and GCC, billings across all other sectors combined grew a modest 2% in Q3. The hiring environment in India remains uncertain, said the company's management in the earnings call.

The outlook for Q4FY26 does not look encouraging either. Info Edge’s Jobspeak Index report for January shows just 3% year-on-year growth as job gains in IT, hospitality, and real estate sectors were eroded by job losses in banking, auto and fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) industry.

Meanwhile, the company has revised its dividend payout policy. It intends to pay as much as 65% of standalone net profit compared with the earlier 25-40% range. This is a welcome move, but at the stock’s current valuation, the dividend yield could be just about 1% in the near future, which is hardly compelling. Nevertheless, even after factoring in the revised policy, the stock appears richly valued.

Info Edge’s current market capitalization is 74,000 crore. If the value of its financial investments in Eternal and PB Fintech at 34,000 crore and 9,000 crore, respectively, is deducted from the overall market capitalization (no discount is assumed as they are financial investments and not strategic holding), the remaining valuation mainly attributed to standalone business is 30,000 crore. The net valuation is at EV/Ebitda of 21x based on Bloomberg consensus estimate for FY27, which is pricey against the backdrop of only 12% year-on-year billings growth for 9MFY26.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Manish Joshi

Manish Joshi is a chartered accountant (passed in first attempt) with experience of capital markets spanning equities, derivatives, investment banking and private equity in various roles ranging from analyst to fund manager/trader. Previously, he worked with BNP Paribas, Karvy Stock Broking and The Financial Express. This rich experience has further helped him improve analytical skills and understanding of various businesses. At Mint, he writes on topics across sectors.
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.