Shares of Info Edge (India) Ltd have declined by around 10% from their highs early this year on the National Stock Exchange. Some of this correction can be attributed to the fact that Info Edge’s shares had run up substantially.

The stock was marginally down on Monday in reaction to its March quarter results (Q4FY21). While results are slightly below expectations, the billing numbers have been encouraging, point out analysts.

The company’s total billings last quarter have increased by 25% year-on-year. The recruitment solutions business, which forms a major chunk for Info Edge, has done well, reporting a 22% increase in its billings.

View Full Image Strong recovery

As Vivekanand Subbaraman, an analyst at Ambit Capital Pvt. Ltd, said: “Info Edge’s recovery in the March quarter has been a fairly V-shaped one. This is evident in the fact that the company’s recruitment billings in the March quarter are considerably higher than the March 2019 quarter (Q4FY19), which was a pre-pandemic quarter." Note that the recruitment solutions billings in Q4FY21 have increased by around 15% vis-à-vis Q4FY19. This also indicates that the second covid-19 wave has not had an adverse impact on the company’s recruitment business.

On the other hand, Info Edge’s performance at the earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) level for the March quarter is a bit disappointing. The company’s Ebitda stood at ₹53 crore, representing a decline of 45% compared to the same period last year. Higher-than-expected employee expenses are one reason for the disappointment.

“Losses in 99 Acres & other vertical and lower profitability in recruitment business led to Ebitda margins declining from 29.9% in Q4FY20 to 18.3% in Q4FY21," said ICICI Securities Ltd’s analysts in their first cut email note.

Overall, Info Edge’s March quarter revenue declined by 10% year-on-year to ₹290 crore, although they are up 6.5% versus the December quarter. Even so, revenue performance isn’t particularly encouraging.

“We believe the company’s performance will improve in the coming quarters led by improved hiring in IT sector," said ICICI Securities analysts.

Hereon, investors would do well to track news flow on the listing of food delivery firm and investee company, Zomato Ltd.

“Moving ahead, one concern investors would have is how Info Edge will utilize its around ₹3,600 crore of cash on the books. Secondly, Zomato’s valuations during its IPO need to be monitored. Additionally, future M&As and deals are other developments that need to be tracked," said Subbaraman.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.